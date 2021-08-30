Folashade Oluwafemiayo continued Nigeria’s success in the powerlifting event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, after breaking world and Paralympic records to win gold.

Featuring in the -86kg, Oluwafemiayo made her intent known with her first lift of 147kg, shattering the Paralympic record of 135kg.

Her subsequent three attempts (149kg, 151kg and 152kg) either broke the Paralympic record or set a new world record. China’s Feifei Zheng won Silver lifting 139kg.

She is the third athlete and also third powerlifter to win gold for Team Nigeria, emulating the feat of Bose Omolayo and Latifat Tijani.

Team Nigeria now has three gold and two bronze all coming from powerlifting and are now in the 21st position on the medal table.