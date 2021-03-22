BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

It was tears and outpouring of encomium when the remains of late president general of the Tsaunin Kura GRA Residents Association (Sabo GRA), Comrade Dr Silas Adamu, his wife and daughter were laid to rest at the weekend in Kaduna.

It would be recalled that the deceased all died on Monday March 8, 2012 in a ghastly motor accident along Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

The funeral began with procession from Saint Gerard Catholic Hospital to the ECWA English Service (EES) for service in their honour before the final internment, which held at his Sabo GRA residence amid thousands of friends, well-wishers and mourners.

A combined team of security personnel comprising the Nigeria Police, Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), KASTLEA, KADVIS and Sabo GRA security assisted in controlling the crowd and vehicular movements.

In his tribute at the church service, secretary general of Sabo GRA, Barrister Dan Paul described the late Comrade Adamu as a trailblazer.

“President General (PG) is and has been many things to us. He was a trailblazer, a stabilizer, a motivator, a counselor, a peace maker, a city builder, a philanthropist among many things and instrumental to the unification of the four zones that make up the entire Tsaunin Kura Residents Association.

“The security architecture of the GRA was part of his administrative prowess as he massively contributed financially to the fabrication and

installations of the three existing gates in Zone D and many more to come.

“Until PG’s accession to the office, the GRA was only known on papers and same was bedeviled with poor road networks, through his

leadership, the GRA is now a household name in Kaduna State and Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, the executive PRO, Sabo GRA, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson said, although the late Adamu is gone, his legacies and footprint on the community will forever be remembered.