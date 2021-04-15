BY FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

It was an atmosphere of sorrow and weeping yesterday in Maiduguri as parents of abducted Chibok schoolgirls whose daughters are still missing and other women who escaped from Boko Haram captivity cried and pleaded for the rescue of all Boko Haram captives.

The women took turn to express their frustration over government’s continued silence on the 112 abducted Chibok schoolgirls and others still in the custody of the insurgents.

The women group made their feelings known at an event organised by Alamin Foundation for Peace and Development in commemoration of the 7th year anniversary of the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok Secondary School.

Of the 217 schoolgirls abducted by the terrorists in 2014, 107 have regained freedom while 112 are still in the custody of the terrorists.

Rachael Daniel, a parent of one of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls, said her hope continues to shatter each day she wakes up without her abducted daughter, and decried the continued silence of the government on the remaining girls in the custody of the terrorists.

She wondered how government has been able to secure the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls except the only Christian girl among them, as well as students abducted in Niger and Katsina who all regained their freedom from their abductors, but chose to look the other way in the case of the schoolgirls abducted for over seven years in Borno State.

Profusely weeping, Mrs Daniel said she has lost her husband in the process of waiting for the return of her daughter, saying that until her daughter is found, life will remain meaningless to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ There have been continued silence from government in both the state and federal levels over our daughters in the Boko Haram terrorists’ custody.

“ President Muhammadu Buhari should put himself in the shoes of we, the parents of the abducted girls. We are tired of this bondage, we want our daughters back and we are appealing to the government to look into our plight.”

The founder and executive director Allamin Foundation, Hajiya Hamsatu Allamin, noted that it is sad that seven years after, the fate of many of the Chibok schoolgirls is still uncertain, adding that the federal government should not forget its promise to bring the girls back, alive and safe.

Others who joined in commemoration of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls are Jire women, which comprises women whose husbands and sons were detained by the military as suspected Boko Haram terrorists for over 10 years without trial, and other Boko Haram escapees.