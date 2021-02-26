By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday buried seven personnel who died during the KingAir 350i crash in Abuja.

It was a solemn and emotional outpouring as dignitaries and families paid their last respect to the gallant fallen heroes.

The chief of the air staff Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao who was visibly broken said the service was still in palpable shock and grieving deeply.

Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama, Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo, Flying Officer Michael Okpara, Warrant Officer Bassey Etim, Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka, and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson died on Sunday February 21, 2021 in Abuja while on active service to their fatherland.

“I must confess that even at this moment, the Nigerian Air Force is still in palpable shock and grieving very deeply upon this loss of our gallant and courageous heroes in whom we had so much confidence, with our expectations now suddenly and painfully cut short.

The CAS urged families to be consoled by the knowledge that the entire Nation grieves with them on the loss of these shining, amiable and patriotic Nigerians who have laid down their lives in the service of their Fatherland.

“As Nigerians, we will persevere, taking strength from the shining legacy of service of these young officers and airmen, and those before them. The memory of their service shall forever be blessed, and their sacrifice shall never be forgotten,” he added.

Some of the dignitaries who were present at the burial include: Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Defence Major Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi, Chief of Defence Staff Major Gen Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff Major Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen and others.