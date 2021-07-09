Tears flowed and tributes continued on Friday at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Ikotun, Lagos, as the remains of its late founder, T.B. Joshua, were buried in the church premises.

LEADERSHIP reports that his remains were interred at the headquarters of the church located in Ikotun-Egbe area of the state at exactly 2:40pm

As earlier announced by the church, the burial ceremony was performed privately by members of his family including his widow, Evelyn Joshua, his children, loved ones and senior members of the church.

The renowned televangelist, who was born on June 12, 1963 died on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), had earlier stated while speaking at the funeral service and internment ceremony that the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua was not buried in his hometown in Ondo State because he was a global citizen.

Governor Akeredolu explained that the late televangelist was from Ondo State and a Nigerian but his activities while alive made him a global citizen that cannot be claimed by any particular jurisdiction.

According to the governor, he was contacted by the monarch of Arigidi Akoko, the hometown of TB Joshua, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, to convince the family and the church to bring the remains of the cleric to his ancestral hometown as the final resting place.

He said, “When the Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko called me, he was crying on phone, he begged me to talk to the family. I told him there was nothing I could do because the man of God has a family and his final resting place can only be decided by them.

“Yes, he was from us, from Ondo State, he was a Nigerian but he remained a world citizen,” he added.

According to him, the late prophet was a rare gem, adding that the renowned Prophet was a blessing to humanity and a great Ambassador of the Sunshine State whose Ministry was noted for charity.

Governor Akeredolu while harping on the good deeds of the late Prophet TB Joshua, said his philanthropic gestures while alive were unequalled.