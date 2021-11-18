Tech and public sector infrastructure delivery has been identified as the key to real estate recovery. This is ahead of the 7th annual West Africa Property (WAPI) Summit taking place in Lagos between November 23- 24th, will host regional real estate gathering that will connect international money to local opportunities and players.

This year’s WAPI Summit, taking place in-person and virtually live from the Four Points Sheraton Lagos to a global audience, plays host to more than 70 speakers and 600 attendees representing over 170 companies from 20 countries.

According to the WAPI Summit’s host, Kfir Rusin, this year’s event is set to redefine the regional property market, as developers and investors invest for the sector’s recovery. As he comments, “This year’s event is set to be more impactful than ever, as industry leaders reconnect again for the first time in two long years and highlight opportunities in what is a dynamic and increasingly sophisticated market.”

Commenting on this year’s event and the future of the Lagos property market, Landwey Investment COO Seun Eyitayo, said, “The WAPI Summit is an occasion to engage with hundreds of people in-person and to reach out to a vast audience during the virtual session.”

“Opportunities for LandWey and other industry players are growing across the sector, particularly for innovative and forward-thinking developers.

“A combination of multipurpose property developments and PropTech are significant indicators of future trends. Smart tech already offers many solutions today. Couple that with climate-conscious housing developments, and you’ve got a winning formula for sustainable living. LandWey projects like Isimi Wellness City and our Hockley Eco Stay Apartments offer the kind of living spaces that will continue to be in demand for decades to come.”

According to Dutum CEO, Tope Runsewe, value in the regional real estate sector is increasingly being unlocked by the public sector’s infrastructure driven policies.

“We see the Nigerian government’s recent focus on infrastructure delivery as a huge opportunity for the property industry. With initiatives such as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s planned 15 Trillion Naira infrastructure fund and the National Social Housing Programme, we see a leap in foreign direct investments in the property sector which will lead to a boom in construction projects and create jobs across the ecosystem. We believe this will spur overall economic growth as more opportunities are created for those who work in and around the property and construction sectors.”

Purple Group CEO, Laide Agboola, a recognized leader in the local real estate sector believes that the sector’s recovery is increasingly linked to technology.

“After careful consideration of market trends, we seek to devise products and services that can provide lasting benefits to property investors and consumers with the aid of technology. We believe that recovery from the recent pandemic in the property sector lies in Proptech innovations and in symbiotic partnerships with leading players to deliver superior returns for investors and experiences for consumers.

“Leveraging on our experience gained from developing and managing PurpleMaryland (formerly known as Maryland Mall) we are very excited about our upcoming mixed-use development, PurpleLekki, located on Freedom Way in Lekki phase 1. The new development will also include the first Citdatines Apart Hotels in the region, a work space, retail, gaming and entertainment facilities. We aspired to alter the market, saw the need to be bold.”

Victoria Crest Homes’ CEO, Ichechi Okonkwo highlighted the importance of the annual gathering for the premier regional industry platform for connecting and highlighting excellence in the sector.

“As Nigeria’s foremost property brand, the WAPI Summit offers us another platform to project our vision of making aspirational living affordable. At Victoria Crest Homes (VCH), we are passionate about delivering homes that exceed clients’ expectations, reflecting an enduring culture of excellence. Join us at the conference and exhibition as we unravel the art of delivering exceptional homes”.