If passed into law, the proposed Tech Start-up Bill is expected to kickstart the process of retaining the N1.4 trillion ($2.8 billion) spent annually on the procurement of software from foreign countries and thus, boost the nation’s economy, LEADERSHIP Sunday can reveal.

The start-up bill designed to present the country’s reality is intended to create an enabling environment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to raise larger seed rounds that would boost local businesses.

This is even as the federal government is working assiduously to improve on the implementation of the local content Act in the ICT sector.

The director general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Isa Pantami, recently disclosed that Nigeria loses approximately N1.4 trillion ($2.8 billion) annually to the importation of ICT goods and services, including a whopping N500 billion ($1 billion) spent annually on software imports, due to the fact that locally manufactured or assembled computers represent less than eight per cent of all the computers used in the country.

Though still at the draft stage, the bill is expected to get to the National Assembly this month (July) for the commencement of the process of passing it into law before the year runs to an end. This is largely because Nigerian tech startups are already raising larger seed rounds, and pursuing meaningful expansions that has thus, drawn attention to the country’s potential to become an enabling environment for businesses.

Ecosystem experts are optimistic that if passed into law, the bill will no doubt position Nigeria’s start-up ecosystem not only as an innovation centers but a technology hub. It is expected that it will also provide a framework that encourages innovative thinking, entrepreneurship; provide enabling environment with the aim of boosting the nation’s economy.

LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt that apart from the obvious problem attributed to the disruptive policies often introduced by the regulatory bodies, the Nigerian startup faces a handful of other challenges.

Speaking at an ecosystem town hall event hosted by Techarewa, the acting CEO of Thrive Agric, Adia Sowho, listed weak infrastructure and difficulty in accessing capital among Nigerian startups’ as their major challenge.

Describing the move as a giant stride in the ICT sector, stakeholders are convinced that the bill will reverse the huge capital flight spent annually on the importation of technology, hardware and software in Nigeria.

President, Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria, Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu told LEADERSHIP Sunday that with the start-up bill, government will be able to create the enabling environment for the over 45 million SMEs which are the highest employers of labour, put at 70 per cent to thrive.

Mba-Uzokwu, however noted , that the bill can only be successful if all players work together. He said, “The start-up bill must recognise the factors that operate within an ecosystem. What is the point in having a start-up bill, that encourages the development of companies that rely on internet and social media, when government is shutting down social media?

He said , “For the bill to be successful, government must look at it from the ecosystem, it must cover all the aspects of the ecosystem that influences the success of a start-up business’.

Whilehe added that the bill encourages a technology start-up to build hardware, software, algorithms and platforms, Mba-Uzokwu, appealed to the federal government and the private sector, to patronise their products.

“Most of the technology and software used in government agencies like Immigration, Customs, Railway, NNPC and the banking sector were imported from China and other parts of the world. Government and the private sector must be willing to encourage the start-up businesses by patronising them.

“He appealed that part of the stakeholders drafting the bill should include owners of SMEs and the outcome of the bill should be able to influence agencies like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and compel bank of industry to formulate laws that would help start-up businesses to grow.’’

The chief executive officer, Precise Financial System, Mr. Yele Okeremi said,’’ the way to stem the tide of software importation is to encourage development of software locally. In fact, we are certain that the bill will help to provide encouragement for local software developers.

Okeremi warned that for the bill to be successful, the entire ecosystem must be primed for the impending challenges, adding that, the ecosystem will include schools, established companies start-ups and the consumers.

While the bill will help to address the challenges that have marred start-ups in Nigeria, the founder, Programos Foundation, Amos Emmanuel, said the Nigerian government must become more sensitive to yearnings of innovators in the country.

Emmanuel who lamented that Nigeria aspires for a digital economy, yet the country is not purchasing one urged the government to offer complimentary support for local innovators. He said, government’s interest in capacity development of youths must move beyond events and expenditures, and be need-based, result-oriented .

He advised the Nigerian government to be transparent in their deeds and open up to offer unequivocal demands for the creative innovation ecosystem that is supplying numerous products and services, capable of digitally transforming their entire e-government processes and services to its citizens.

Hear him, “As digital ecosystems are expanding, the government needs to provide basic amenities like power, security and demonstrate corruption-free patronage to our local innovations which, as anyone can see, are globally competitive and of world class,” he added.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that stakeholders in the sector and lawyers have already developed the first draft of the bill for discussion with government and by the end of July, 2021, the Presidential Committee is expected to meet with the ecosystem and representatives at state levels to validate the final draft law for submission to the National Assembly, the presidency will submit the Executive Bill to the National Assembly in August.