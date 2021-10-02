TechHerNG’s Executive Director, and the right activists and c social change advocate, Chioma Agwuegbo, will depart Nigeria for France where she will attend the 2021 Africa-France Summit in Paris and Montpellier this month.

This summit brings together nearly 3,000 businesspeople, scientists, students, artists, intellectuals,athletes, activists, and representatives of associations.

According to the statement signed by the the organization press and communication officer,Ofim Kelechi Ofim yesterday,said the invitation, signed by Benoît Verdeaux, Secretary-General of the Summit, comes on the heels of President Emmanuel Macron’s 2017 visit to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where he emphasised France’s intention to realign the Africa-France relationship in the future.

The statement partly read,“It seeks to chart a new relationship hinged on five major themes: Doing business, innovating/feeding, providing care, protecting heritage and culture/citizen engagement/sports.

“The conversations at this Summit will mark a significant shift in Africa-France relations, looking at its unique format that seeks to bypass institutional authorities, grant a central role to young people and civil society across both entities, and ensure the strong involvement of Africans in France.

“The invitation of Ms Agwuegbo, a rights activist and social change advocate, underscores the urgency of platforming the voices of youth and civil society as the world builds back better from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Speaking on her expectations of the Summit, she said, “This Summit provides astrategic opportunity for conversations that flatten the barriers between France, Nigeria, and the rest of Africa, and hopefully can move swiftly beyond rhetoric to actions that profitably showcase innovation from the continent and increase spaces for women and girls to flourish safely within (and outside) digital spaces.”

However,Chioma Agwuegbo currently serves as the ED of TechHerNG, a social enterprise with a mission tobridge the knowledge gap between gender and technology and empower women for personal and social transformation. A member of Mo Ibrahim Foundation Now Generation Network, she serves on the Boards of PLAN International Nigeria and OXFAM International.