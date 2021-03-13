BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said technology can help Nigeria overcome its myriad of security challenges.

He made this known at the 1st, 2nd and 3rd convocation lecture at the Sokoto State University (SSU), where he spoke as a guest speaker on the topic “Nigeria: defining issues for the future.”

Osinbajo insisted the old fashion of security is no longer sustainable hence the need to further evolve a decentralized security entity geared towards securing all the corners of the country.

While noting that states capacity should be expanded to enable them monitor all the ungoverned spaces, Osinbajo noted the challenge of managing diversity is not restricted to Nigeria alone.

The vice president, who stressed most prosperous economies of the world are those with diversity, further advised Nigeria can only promote growth with social cohesion, even as he admonished Nigerians, especially the leaders, to ensure equity, justice and fairness in all segments of the country.

“Nigeria has everything it takes to provide for everybody. But it’s a task for those of us that are leaders. Any leader who cannot speak about unity is underserving of his position; unity is not just a slogan; despite the scale of challenges we face, we are better together.

“The future of Nigeria is certainly bright. Everyone of us have a role to play. Let’s try to build a better Nigeria for all of us. We should see our diversities as value added, hence seeing our unity as the aggregation of the diversity which the university stands for and promotes,” he added.

Speaking on the climate change situation, Osinbajo said the challenge has led to a surging conflict between farmers and herders, contending the crisis will get worse except Nigeria provides a viable solution.

“Ranching, not random grazing is the solution to farmers/ herder’s crisis. 22 states have indicated interest in the federal government National Livestock Implementation Plan,” he stated.

Speaking earlier, the royal father of the day, Sultan of Sokoto and president general, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, lauded the vice president for the great honour on Sokoto and all those seeking knowledge across the globe.

The vice chancellor of Sokoto State University, Prof Sani Muhammad Dangoggo, said the ivory tower is happy for the feat it has achieved so far.