For so many of us, we wait to be needed. There’s an air of seriousness about being a Stay-at-Home-Mom (SAHM). It’s not a great career choice if all you want to do is to have fun. Being a SAHM gets more complex as children get older because the tasks become less straightforward. More often than not, parenting requires effort and finesse, but also flexibility and adaptability.

Have you ever thought about what the title “Stay-at-Home-Mom” really means? It doesn’t refer to the Stay-at-Home-Mom, does it?

A stay-at-home-mom means more than just being a housewife. It means working hard at developing and honing a new skill, having responsibility for your kids, growing and learning yourself.

Here are three of the ways technology can help you as a stay-at-home-mom:

Listen To Your Body

If you’re someone who is constantly on your phone, then you probably know how important self-care is. If you don’t spend time listening to yourself, you’ll likely end up listening to everyone around you, but not yourself.

If you don’t spend time listening to your body, you’re more likely to do or say things that aren’t aligned with what you want. I often get emails or calls that I’m obligated to answer right away. If you are still finding being a stay-at-home mom daunting, you may need some time to listen to your body. There are many ways to gently say no to requests, especially when you’re tired.

Once you have decided to treat your body with more respect, you can get apps like “Calm” to help you release the stress of each day and connect your body to the mind, helping you overcome the depression that many SAHMs experience, for your fulfillment.

Connect With Other Stay-At-Home-Moms

Being a SAHM is exhausting. There are many days when all I want is a break from everything. Luckily, I know other moms who are experiencing this too.

Being a stay-at-home mom is isolating and can leave you feeling lonely. So it’s essential for moms to find support and know they’re not alone.

Facebook and Instagram are great for staying connected with other SAHMs. You can ask for advice or input on your parenting. You can also connect with fellow moms with the same parenting style. This can help you stay connected. You can find all of this and more on the AMumAndMore Tribe Facebook community. It hosts stay-at-home moms worldwide with different types of networks, and you can find the best opportunities and relationships there.

Find ways to stay connected with the family, so you can all support each other as a team.

Technology Can Help You Fight The Stigma

Being a stay-at-home mom can be isolating. Although it can be fulfilling and challenging, you can’t always count on feeling supported by your spouse.

We can use technology to fight the stigma. In a world that sees women as the “lazy Stay-at-Home-Mom”, it’s essential to let the world know you’re a mom who works and has a career outside of being a SAHM.

Here are some ideas to help you help others. Facebook, for example, has a button for medical professionals called Live Share to show they’re not just the SAHM. You can let your friends know you’re a doctor, a lawyer, an engineer, etc. Social media platforms are also a great place to show people you’re a working mom. For example, you can use Youtube to promote your skill as a SAHM Voiceover Artist.

Start using technology to advertise your capabilities beyond being a stay-at-home-mom.

Conclusion: A Bonus Addition

It’s also important to realize that being a Stay-at-Home-Mom can be a full-time job. Technology can help you find ways to recharge and have fun while maintaining your self-care and professional life.

However, having a digital detox is one of my favorite things to do. Go for a walk or run. Do anything that gets you outside and gets your mind off work. Digital detox is just as necessary as physical detox.

Take care of yourself. We mustn’t forget about ourselves. I know this may be a big shock for some people, but it’s critical to take care of your body as you cater to your family.