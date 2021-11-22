Seamless technological adoption as well as well as products innovation triggered two awards for AIICO Insurance Plc at the recently held 2021 Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards in Lagos.

To this end, it emerged emerged ‘Life Insurance Company of the Year’ and ‘Digital Insurance Company of the Year.’

According to the organisers, the Life Insurance Company of the Year Award was presented to AIICO for having demonstrated market leadership through innovation in products and best practices, outstanding customer service, diversity of product lines, claims processing excellence, stability and reliability, and cost/fees.

Similarly, ‘Digital Insurance Company of the Year Award (Global Awards Category)’ was given to the insurer based on how successfully it has harnessed technology and digital solutions to improve its business, aid its employees, and improve the overall client experience over the past 12 months.

Elated by this development, the managing director/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, ably represented by the divisional head, Shared Services, Mr. Olusanjo Shodimu, appreciated the leadership of BusinessDay, the organisers of the awards, and AIICO’s esteemed customers, employees, the board, and other stakeholders to whom the awards are dedicated.

He promised that the company would not rest on its oars and would continue to do better at what it does, which is; creation and protection of wealth for its customers.

The BAFI Awards, backed by BusinessDay’s Research and Intelligence Unit, recognises achievements of players in the financial services industry in several categories that cut across banking, insurance, and other financial services