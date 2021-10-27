Technological Support for Aiding Humanity Initiative (TechSAH), has taken its awareness programme to market areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, to sensitise parents on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) and Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR).

According to the founder of TechSAH Initiative, Chinedu Gbulie, the sensitisation programme was in line with the organisation’s implementation of the project in “Engaging Key Opinion Leaders (community, educational, religious, traditional) to secure support for women and girls access to SRHR and prevention of VAWG/SGBV/HP” under the joint European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) Spotlight Initiative Project.

The sensitisation programme took place across three major markets in FCT: Dutse Alhaji Modern Market, Gwarinpa Market and Kado Market, with interactions with over 150 parents.

He said the aim of the engagement was to create sustainable awareness around the issues of SGBV and secure support for girls’ access to sexual and reproductive health rights, especially in school settings.

Mr Gbulie added: “It is a cause for serious concern that 46% of female students in Nigeria have been physically or sexually abused in school environments. These girls also go on to miss school which adversely affects their educational career.

“We must do more to create a conducive ecosystem free of sexual and gender-based violence for our young women and girls to move on to greater heights.”

Mrs Doofan, one of the beneficiaries of the intervention and a mother of two girls, in her response said: “I am very pleased that initiatives like this are gaining momentum. Years ago, my girl was sexually abused by her teacher. I want more of this awareness to be everywhere so that we can create a better environment for our girls.”

Alhaji Bello, a livestock trader and a parent was of the opinion that private schools should also benefit from initiatives as this, saying: “I have been seeing these campaigns in public schools, my own children are in privately-owned schools, I hope you can take this interesting campaigns to the private schools as well, so that my children can benefit.”

The founder of TechSAH Initiative also said he aimed to replicate the efforts in other areas where parents of vulnerable children can be reached to sustain the awareness and curb the prevalence of SGBV, and improve sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) in Nigeria.