As part of its efforts to bridge the digital knowledge divide between men and women in the technology ecosystem, a not-for-profit group, Tech4Dev, through Women Techsters initiative, has concluded arrangements to empower five million African women through digital skills by the year 2030.

This, the initiative revealed during a press briefing in Lagos, with hope it would enable improved economic livelihood, empowerment and equal access to decent work opportunities for girls and women in Africa.

The initiative was launched in 2021, which is a year-long immersive training and experiential learning programme for young girls and women across Africa to acquire deep tech skills through six months of intensive training and six month internship and mentorship.

In her speech, the lead, Women Techsters Initiative, Blessing Ashi, said the objectives of this initiative is to empower girls and women who are interested in having careers in technology to access the right learning opportunities, enable them to gain access to decent jobs within the technology ecosystem, and equip them with the right skills needed to thrive through its programs such as the Women Techsters Open Day, Bootcamp, Masterclass, and the Fellowship.

Last year, over 4,800 applications from 19 countries came in and 338 beneficiaries accepted into the programme, which is a seven per cent acceptance and this year, the Women Techsters Fellowship seeks to do even more, she said.Speaking at the event, the co-founder and executive director, Tech4Dev, Oladiwura Oladepo, said “This year, we will be empowering 50,000 women through Women Techsters initiative across eight learning tracks, namely: software development, prooduct design, cybersecurity, data science, and artificial intelligence, product management, mobile applications development, bllockchain and mixed realities & 3D animation.

“We have launched a call for the Women Techsters Fellowship across 15 countries, Nigeria inclusive and the deadline for applications closes on April 17th. Thus far, we have received over 12,000 applications in the last five weeks across 31 countries of residence, including countries in Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia,” he said.