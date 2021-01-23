Nigerian music executive, Teebillz, has made an astonishing claim that only “real men don’t shave their armpit” on his Instagram page.

Teebillz uploaded a photo of himself on his verified Instagram page and made some remarks regarding trolls in his photo caption.

He said,”How I’m looking at the lowlife smelling idiots telling me to shave my armpit on my last post……… Real men don’t! #NoBullyingZone #NoTrollsAllowed😂”.

The caption was in response to some trolls who commented on an earlier photo he uploaded asking him to shave his armpit and that didn’t seem to go down well.