By Hussaini Hammangabdo |

A teenage girl, Zalihatu Ismail (19) from Pella in Hong local government area of Adamawa State has admitted stabbing her cousin to death with a knife over a cellphone.

Zalihatu, who was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Court I in Yola, for allegedly killing her 24-year-old cousin, Kamal Yusuf, during a fight over a cellphone, admitted committing the crime.

After she pleaded guilty, the court headed by Magistrate Aliyu Bawuro, ordered that she should be remanded in Yola prison custody and adjourned the case to 14th April, 2021 for further mention.

The prosecutor, ASP Francis Audu, had earlier told the court that the matter is still being investigated and urged the court to adjourn the case to enable the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the ministry of justice for advice.

Fight had ensued between the duo over a phone around 7:30pm on the 13th March, 2021, and in the process, the suspect picked a knife and killed her cousin.

It was the father of the deceased, Yusuf Ibrahim that reported the incident to the police which led to the arrest of the suspect now standing trial for the alleged crime.