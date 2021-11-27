Tek Experts, a leading provider of global tech support, has stated that it was committed to leapfrog growth in African countries by driving the imperatives to accelerate skills and talent investment in the digital economy for tremendous growth around the world.

The sector experts said part of the move was to contribute to the value-chain of digital transformation by expanding market shares for employability and technological skills to train young Nigerians to become big players in tech global services.

This, it said, would drive inclusion to grow the economy by re-skilling young Nigerians for employability and job apprenticeship in tek space.

While briefing journalists on the company’s milestone, with the theme connecting with Tek Experts, the Managing Director, Tek Experts and Elev8, Lars Johannisson, said Tek Experts is driven by the spin-off of existing technologies and increasing demand in digital technology and IT support services while ensuring sustainable development.

He said the company had employed over 1800 software engineers to deliver Tek support services to global companies in Africa and around the world.

It stated that it has reached a milestone of over 1,800 employees in Nigeria, making it the largest market of its operations globally as part of efforts to communicate the essence of the relatively new niche of tech support in the industry.

The recognition as the largest market globally is a direct result of the company’s strategic business opportunities as the largest tech support firm in Nigeria and its increased focus on talent investments. It also underscores the increasing interest in digital technology and IT support services while ensuring sustained development.

Johannisson explained that having Nigeria as its largest market of operations globally is a testament to the company’s commitment to developing the tech support sector in Nigeria and Africa whilst nurturing talents in the country through the help of its sister company, Elev8.

“We recognise that tech support is instrumental in driving our customers’ brand and overall customer experience. We are uniquely positioned to help companies leverage the existing investments they make in customer support to drive product adoption, increase renewal rates, and ultimately top-line revenue growth.

“Many of the services we offer to our customers require technical expertise and we invest very heavily in digital skilling and employee development, growing a skilled workforce for the ICT industry,” he said.

He maintained that, “At Tek Experts, we offer both a place to develop IT skills and a place to leverage those skills with job opportunities supporting some of the most cutting-edge technology for the biggest global brands.”

He further revealed the firm’s goals, saying that in the coming years, “we want to be recognised, as the employer of choice in every market in which we operate. We want the investments we make in our employees’ career development to create growth opportunities for them and enable them to build a career they are proud of in a company they feel fully supported by.

“Over two years, Tek Experts have partnered with tech giants, Microsoft, to empower Nigerian youths with technological skills training and on-the-job apprenticeship for real-time engineering projects and deliverables.”

The first group of trainees was ten female Software Engineers who commenced and ended their training in September 2019. In 2020, another set of 10 Nigerian women benefited from the partnership between the two tech companies.