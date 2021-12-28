Director-general of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr Rufus Ebegba, has said that approval of Tela Maize will save Nigerian farmers N268 billion they spent annually on insecticide.

Ebegba, who stated this during a media chat, said the agency had approved three genetically modified crops: cowpeas, cotton and Tela maize for commercialisation while 13 others have been approved for field trial.

He said contrary to reports, he did not refer to those against Tela maize as terrorists.

“I made a comment about terrorism but never said that,” he said.

Egbegba, however, said certain organisms could be used as biological weapons if found in the hands of terrorists hence, the caution. He, therefore, advocated for proper disposal of medical wastes.

The NBMA boss said the agency had assumed the chairmanship of African regulatory agencies due to its competence and track record.

The DG called on Nigerians to trust the federal government to protect them against harmful organisms and practices.

