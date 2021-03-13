BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

Nigerian mobile network operators have threatened to discontinue the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) short code service by some banks effective Monday March 15, 2021, over N42 billion debt owed them.

According to them, the banks (financial service providers) have in the past eight months refused to pay service charge as stated in the new USSD pricing determination issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) last year.

The telecom operators under the aegis of Association of Licenced Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), comprises of network operators, infrastructure companies and value-added services providers.

A statement jointly signed by the association’s chairman, Engr Gbenga Adebayo, and head of operations, Gbolahan Awonuga, respectively stated that: “following the issuance of the USSD pricing determination by the NCC which resulted in a price review of USSD service by the telcos, the banks decided they would no longer pay for USSD service delivered to their customers and requested the telcos members to charge customers directly for use of the USSD channel.

“This billing methodology where the Financial Service Providers (FSPs) customer is directly charged USSD access fees by our members irrespective of the service charges that the bank may subsequently apply to the customers’ bank account is called “End-user billing” which the banks specifically demanded that all our members implement.

“The banks, however, provided no assurances to our members that such

service fees charged to customers’ bank accounts for access to bank

services through the USSD channel would be discontinued post implementation of end-user billing by our members.

“We deeply regret that we have reached a point where the withdrawal of

these services has become unavoidable; however, we remain committed to

working closely with the relevant ministries and regulators to resolve

this issue as quickly as possible,” he said.