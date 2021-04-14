WHAT ARE THE PECULIARITIES FOR WOMEN IN AVIATION?

In this industry, there is still a lot of cultural conditioning at play for women. Whilst I admit that a lot has changed over the years but most roles in aerospace sector and piloting are still perceived as a man’s job with fewer females aspiring for these roles. On the other hand, we have better representation in administrative and commercials roles.

WHAT ARE THE INHERENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR WOMEN IN AVIATION?

There is a lot of opportunities for females in ticketing, sales, marketing and commercial roles in general.

WHAT CAN WOMEN DO TO BENEFIT FROM THE IDENTIFIED OPPORTUNITIES?

You do not necessarily need any industry certification to get started as you will get loads of training on the job. But ensure that as you progress, you get IATA certified, get a GDS training and other certifications related to your desired role. To be successful, you have to keep updating your skills and knowledge.