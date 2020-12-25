Singer Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni, has gifted herself a bone straight hair to mark her 28th birthday.

The singer who shared pictures of herself on Instagram said she was thankful to God for everything He has done in her life.

Teni who dumped her tomboy look to put on make-up and wear the most talked about human hair, “bone straight”, is known for wearing durag.

Bone straight is a raw hair usually of Peruvian or Cambodian origin. It is what many ladies are clamouring for now, and many are bent on wearing the hair for the Christmas celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media also has so many videos of ladies who bug their boyfriends and others for the hair. A recent video which made rounds on social media revealed a lady who got a bone straight hair from her boyfriend, jumping in excitement at the verge of fainting.

So many celebrities including Toke Makinwa, Annie Idibia, Nkechi Blessing, Erica, Tacha among others wear the hair style.

Bone straight has replaced the trend of ladies seeking the latest Iphone products as gifts. It comes in grades and is worth over N100,000.