Abuja based fans and stakeholders of tennis are set for thrilling experience as the second edition of the Davnotch National Open Championship serves off on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the National Tennis Centre, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja,

Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) president, Dayo Akindoju, who disclosed this, says that the tournament which will last till May 14, 2022 will experience improved quality of play and organisational standard in line with global best practices.

He affirmed that, there will be gender parity in distributing prizes amongst winners in the various categories of the tourney.

According to him,” This edition promises the best of technical and tactical exhibitions, thereby showcasing the improving standard of the game in Nigeria.

He further commended the sponsors Davnotch Nigeria Limited for initiating and sustaining the sponsorship, which will enhance grassroots development of the sport and by extension, using sports generally as a tool for uplifting the socio-economic standard of the society.

