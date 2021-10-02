President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, (NTF) Dayo Akindoju has revealed that the federation are focus on developing junior players to stardom for the country.

Akindoju made this known after he was re-elected to continue supervising the sport with overwhelming result in the sports federation election decided on Thursday at the Indoor Hall, Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. Where Hon Abdulrahman Terab emerged as the NTF Vice president.

Akindoju also noted that the new NTF board members would collectively join hands to move Tennis higher and take Nigeria to the rightful place it deserve in the world.

NTF boss said that they would look in the junior programme for development, adding that the current calibre of the players in the senior cadre cannot give the federation the desired result in the Davis Cup.

“Our players in the senior cadre cannot give the federation the desired result to climb up the ladder in the Davis Cup. We will focus attention in the development of our junior players to grow. With time, the junior players will grow up and advance the federation to the high level.

“Presently, we are where we are in the Davis Cup. We need to work hard to return to the World Group, and with the needed focus on the junior players, we surely going to bounce back to where we rightly belong” he said.