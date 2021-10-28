Tensed atmosphere pervades Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Thursday as the Court of Appeal is set to decide on the legality or otherwise of this Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, there is tight security within and around the premises of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt.

The Court of Appeal is located along Moscow Road in the Old GRA of Port Harcourt, and it shares same fence with the Rivers State Police Command headquarters.

LEADERSHIP observed that while there are over seven police vehicles and about 30 police personnel at the main entrance to the appellate Court, a couple of plain-clothed security operatives could be seen within the Court premises including the Courtroom.

Several PDP chieftains from across the 23 local government areas of the state, including the Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Emeka Woke, are already seated in Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

A panel of three justices of the Court of Appeal, led by Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, had last fixed Thursday, October 28, to decide on an application filed by the embattled PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, seeking to stop the party from conducting a special national convention on Saturday.