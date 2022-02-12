Political and security stakeholders have raised concerns over the alleged plans by former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to visit Kano State.

Some of the concerned stakeholders who spoke to LEADERSHIP Weekend urged the revered former emir to shelve any plan of visiting Kano at the moment as tension is high and could lead to a clash between his supporters and those against him.

However, the state government, speaking through the commissioner of information, Muhammad Garba, said it was unaware of any such planned visit but that it was not against the deposed emir visiting his home state.

Also, officials at the emirate council also claimed ignorance of the planned visit but were clearly apprehensive at the prospects of it happening.

One of the stakeholders, a top security source, who pleaded anonymity, said there was indication already that the former monarch is allegedly pushing for a South West president in 2023 and this may have angered some persons who could capitalise on his visit to unleash violence in Kano.

He also said the fact that after Sanusi was deposed, he still goes to public functions in the full emir attire would also likely cause problems in Kano as there is a sitting Emir of Kano.

He argued that other traditional rulers had been deposed before now without them being active politically and publicity-wise like this one.

The source said that Sanusi, who has been residing mainly in Lagos since he was deposed as Emir of Kano, is believed to be a strong force in the North ahead of the 2023 elections, a region South West politicians are counting on.

He said, “It is a known fact that Sanusi is an old boy of Kings College, Lagos, and he has friends from the school in the South West, but it’s still unclear who he is supporting for the presidency from the area.

“It would also be noted that Sanusi had maintained that he was not interested in political positions but would rather prefer to be a leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic movement in Nigeria, a position which was first held by his grandfather in Nigeria.”

However, some security experts have called for circumspection in the alleged Sanusi’s visit to Kano.

A security expert, Ibrahim Mohammed, said the current political tension ahead of the 2023 elections is one to be followed with caution.

He further argued that if the alleged visit of Sanusi to Kano will cause any form of violence, it is better the popular former emir reconsiders the visit.

He also acknowledged that a court had upturned Sanusi’s banishment from Kano and so he is free to enter the city, but added if the visit would cause harm to the people of Kano, he would do better to stay away for now.

While the spokesperson of the police and the directorate of State Services (DSS) could not speak on the issue, a senior security personnel said the security agencies would always ensure the safety of all Nigerians and urged politicians to play safe ahead of the 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, a former legal representative of the deposed emir, Professor Auwal Hamisu Yadudu, and the state commissioner of information, Comrade Muhammad Garba, told LEADERSHIP Weekend they were unaware of the visit.

The duo, however, said the former emir is welcome to the city.

In a telephone conversation, Professor Yadudu said, “I am not aware of his coming to the state. No one has intimated me on the issue and I believe if he is coming, I would be among the people to be informed of his coming.”

On his part, the state commissioner of information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said he was not also aware of the visit but if the rumour is verified and authentic, “he is most welcome. As an indigene of the state, he has all the right to come to his state, and the government has no problem with that.”

A highly placed traditional ruler who preferred anonymity, however, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the reason why former emirs were not welcome in their former domains is because of clash of interests between the people loyal to the former emir and the incumbent.

He said this was evident during the late Emir Muhammadu Sanusi I when he was dethroned by the then Northern Peoples Congress (NPC) government of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of Northern Nigeria.

“However, it cannot be ruled out that the deposed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II will decide to visit his home state. But what is on record is that his grandfather who relocated to Azare in Bauchi state did not contemplate stepping foot in Kano until when Dr Muhammad Abubakar Rimi’s government brought him back and asked him to stay in Wudil local government area till his final day on earth.”