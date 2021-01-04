BY John Mkom |

Tension is brewing in Wukari local government area of Taraba state following reports that the chief of Rafin-Kada in Wukari local government area, Hakimi Danasebe Tazim has allegedly ordered youths to destroy some houses belonging to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

A community leader, Mr. Christopher Adyem told journalists that they were at the site rebuilding their houses when suddenly they saw four young men emerged from the car of the chief of Rafin-Kada, Danasabe Tazim and walked to where they were working. Adyem said after rain of insults and threat to their lives, the young men pulled down the buildings, warning them to stay away from the area.

“We were expecting that the chief will stop the boys from such a barbaric act but to our greatest surprise, he came down from the vehicle and asked us to pack our properties and go back to Benue state.

“We have reported the matter to security agencies and they have promised to look into the matter.

“This is the second time our houses are being destroyed apart from the attack on our community where four persons were killed.”

“We are beginning to see that there is a ploy by the Jukun people to take over our ancestral homes and lands otherwise Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has given directive that people who fled the crisis should return to their homes and we should not be continuously threatened,” he said.

Reacting to the allegation in a telephone interview, the chief of Rafin-kada, Danasebe Tazim, denied all the allegations against him.

Danasabe said the IDPs in the area decided to go against the protocol put in place to resettle displaced persons in the area and had resettled themselves in Tor-iorshagher without his notice, urging them to spare him and the Jukun people from their problems.

While describing the Jukun people as the most peaceful people, the Hakim Rafin-Kada called on Tiv people to follow Governor Darius Ishaku’s resettlement committee protocol in order to resettle in peace.