Residents of Lagos State are presently living in fear of possible attacks by hoodlums during the planned Yoruba Nation mega rally billed for the state today.

Their anxiety may have been raised a notch by the show of force by the men and officers of Lagos State Police Command in the state yesterday.

A separatist group led by Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a. Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba Nation agitator, had declared its plan to stage a mega rally in Lagos in pursuit of its cause.

And despite the state authorities rejecting such a rally, the group has insisted on going on with it, even after the home of its leader, Igboho, was raided by security agents on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP Weekend’s checks showed that the Lagos State police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, addressed the officers before they embarked on the show of force to scare off the protesters and provide a round-the-clock watertight security across the state.

A top police officer told our correspondent that the exercise was meant “to send a warning signal to whoever or any group of persons planning to stage any rally or procession in the state, or planning to foment trouble in Lagos State.’’

Residents who commented on the development said they were afraid to go on with the plans they earlier scheduled for today.

The Lagos resident who was seen rushing out from an event centre located at the Maryland area of the state said, “Oh my God, my wedding is tomorrow (today). They said Igboho has changed his mind; that he will now be holding the rally and they are saying it is going to be bloody because the security officers killed his boys, that it will be fire for fire. By the time they take over Ojota, it will spread to Maryland and my day will be ruined. I just came here to ask the hall decorator to go ahead in case the police are able to control them.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Another resident of Ikeja told LEADERSHIP Weekend that “there’s rising tension now in Lagos. Folks are spreading fears that there is a planned reprisal attack against security agencies during the rally and this is causing tension. You know, when that happens, merchants of conflicts will take advantage of the situation. For me I will just be indoors and won’t open my shop, We all saw what happened during #EndSARS.’’

Speaking on the issue, a civil rights activist and public affairs analyst, Comrade Nelson Ekujumi: said, ‘’The right to protest is a fundamental right; it’s a constitutional right and the police or security agencies have the responsibility to provide security.

“For me, what the police should more interested in doing, such that if the so-called protester want to get out of hand or resort to the abuse of other citizens, then the police should do the needful but as it stands, it is a constitutional right that nobody should be allowed to infringe on.

‘’If the police or anybody wants to stop the protest I think the most appropriate thing for them to have done is to approach the courts and state the facts why that rally may breach public peace or undermine national security. But I think, as it stands, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is supreme. I think the rally should be allowed to hold because everybody has the right to protest. The police also have a duty to maintain law and order. That is sacrosanct.’’

Meanwhile, irrespective of the warning by Lagos State commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu against holding any rally today in Lagos, spokesman of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a. Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba Nation agitator, yesterday insisted that the protesters are not going back on the planned rally.

Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, said the rally would go ahead at Ojota despite the storming of Igboho’s Ibadan home by personnel of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and the arrest of 13 people there.

“I can still confirm officially that the Lagos rally will go as planned in as much as whatever news or rumours you’ve been listening to from different outlets,” Koiki said in a video posted on Facebook.

“The 3rd of July Mega rally will go as planned. All arrangements for the rally have been planned and nothing has changed. I have spoken to the organisers, nothing has changed so far: 3rd of July from exactly 9am in the morning. The whole arrangements and planning are going on.

“I’ve spoken with the general secretary of Ilana Omo Odua, George Akinola, and also with Banji Akintoye, and he is working tirelessly for the release of those taken away.

“The rally in Lagos is going to be a peaceful rally. It is going to be a mega rally, do not be disturbed about what happened. So many developments took place at Igboho’s house.

“We might get a form of video from Igboho about the Lagos rally, which might be released. We’ll be deciding that in the next 24 hours.”

“He (Igboho) asked me to tell you all not to be weighed down about what happened. He is standing with the Yoruba Nation agenda”.

Speaking for the Lagos State government, the state’s commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the state government was not against rallies in a democratic setting, but that the state is not ripe for any rally to take place in Lagos for the moment.

“The scars #EndSars are still visible in Lagos State. We advise the organisers to shelve it because the law will take its course. The government of Lagos State is not against the rally; we are democrats; people have the right to protest, but what we are saying is that, at this time in Lagos, it’s not good for us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan government has denied allegations linking it to the arrest and extradition of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria.

A Nigerian daily had quoted Kanu’s family as saying that the IPOB leader was arrested and extradited by Nigerian security officials with the alleged connivance of the Kenyan Government and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

But briefing reporters yesterday in Abuja, the Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, dismissed the reports as “fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain section of the Nigerian people.”

The envoy challenged anyone with the facts relating to the alleged arrest of Kanu in Kenya to present them as to when, where, how and who was particularly involved in the alleged arrest.

He noted that rather than accuse Kenya of having a hand in the reported arrest, the Nigerian media should ask the Nigerian government to explain in which country they arrested the secessionist leader.

He said, “The government of Kenya is particularly appalled by the spurious, derogatory and libelous mention of the name of our dear president on this matter as has been reported.

“I wish to categorically state that we are not happy at this ridiculous attempt of dragging the name of Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta on this matter of arrest and extradition of the self-claimed IPOB leader,” he said.

He noted that Kenya has continued to enjoy cordial diplomatic relations with both the federal government of Nigeria and its accommodating and amiable citizens.

According to him, Kenya is “committed to sustain the historical friendship between our two governments and the peoples of our two countries. We wish to further cement our diplomatic relations with a view to ensure mutually beneficial relations our two countries.”

Boko Haram, bandits are different from IPOB— el-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has distinguished between the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and their leader, Nnamdi Kanu and Boko Haram terrorists and bandits.

He said IPOB has a visible and centralised leadership in Kanu but that terrorists and bandits hide in the bush to carry out their nefarious activities.

The Kaduna State governor also pointed out that while Kanu was based abroad and calling for the dissolution of the country, the terrorists and their leaders are criminals operating from within the country.

Governor el-Rufai made these comments during an interview on BBC Pidgin yesterday while answering a question why the bandits and terrorists in the North are not being treated with the same harshness as agitators in the southern parts.

“I was very happy (when Nnamdi Kanu was arrested) because, first he jumped bail, jeopardising his sureties.

“Secondly, a person that challenges the sovereignty and the authority of a state and incites violence; he refers to his own country as a zoo.

“This should be a message to all these separatists challenging the authority of the Nigerian State to be very careful,” el-Rufai said.

On why Boko Haram and bandits are not handled with the same swiftness, he said: “No! No! No! No! People are comparing apples to oranges.

“Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of IPOB, a proscribed organisation. He is identifiable, in constant communication and everyone knows where he is.

“Let’s take Boko Haram, for instance. Shekau was in hiding for the past 10 years and the military had been waging a war to get him.

“It is not like Shekau was in Saudi Arabia, sitting in one place, tweeting about the breakup of Nigeria or asking Boko Haram to go and kill Helen and Nasir el-Rufai.

“Nnamdi Kanu is in one place while Shekau is waging guerrilla warfare. The insurgency is still going on and the federal government is not giving up.

“Regarding bandits, they are not centralised under one leadership. Who is the head of the bandits? Who is the equivalent of Nnamdi Kanu with banditry?

“Bandits are just collections of independent criminals. It is a business for them. It is not a case of Nigeria must break up.

“I want to challenge anyone to tell me the central leader of bandits in the same position as Kanu.”