There is tension in the Niger Delta University, Ammassoma over the directive by the vice chancellor, Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo, for about 3,000 final year students to cancel the Christmas celebration and come back to school for their project defence.

Edoumiekumo had in a circular directed all final year students and lecturers to return to campus and commence their project defense on December 29.

LEADERSHIP however gathered that most of the affected final students are finding it difficult to comply due to their distances from the institution and their lack of financial resources to return to campus during the holiday season.

It was gathered that many final year students who reside outside the state and are holidaying across the country may face mass failure if they fail to meet up.

Already, stakeholders made up of traditional rulers, parents and sponsors of students have sent a Save-Our-Soul message to Governor Douye Diri to intervene and prevail on the vice chancellor to rescind his directive.

“We call on the state governor to prevail on Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo to rescind his order and for common sense to prevail over his spontaneous directive that all final year students and lecturers must return to the university to commence their project defense on Wednesday, 29th December 2021.

“We, as peace loving stakeholders in the institution, are calling on the governor to use his good offices and the spirit of Christmas which is celebrated around the world to prevail on Prof. Gowon to immediately withdraw his spontaneous directive and allow the students and lecturers to spend the holiday seasons with their families until early January 2022 when universities across the country will resume.

“The Christmas spirit and season is a time of love, giving, family unification, and much more which has been celebrated for centuries. People around the world travel to unite and spend time with their family members during the Christmas holiday season. Therefore, to spontaneously demand that students and lecturers return to school in the midst of the holiday season to commence their studies is unconscionable and unchristian-like,” the letter said.

