There is palpable tension in Calabar, capital of Cross River State, when rumour spread that a faction of Igbo people residing in the state have concluded plans for the coronation of their faction’s Eze Ndigbo, on October 2, 2021.

Speaking on the issue, president, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Cross River State branch, Barr Ugorji Nwabueze stated that as leader of Igbo people in the state no one has the power to coronate anyone as he is yet to be informed on the issue.

Nwabueze who doubles as special assistant to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Non-Indigenes Matters, stated that given the security challenge that the nation has been bedeviled with , gatherings of such nature by Igbo people in the state at this trial moment is likely to be linked with the IPOB, stressing that he is totally not in support of any such gathering.

Nwabueze called on the chief security officer of the state and security agents to intervene in the matter before the issue get out of hand in order to douse the tension.

He said allowing such gatherings to hold would amount to security breach as the previous Igbo gathering of last year in Obubra was linked to Biafra, leading to outbreak of violence.

Nwabueze called on the chief security officer of the state to wade into the matter so as to forestall breach of public peace, law and order in the state.