Palpable tension has enveloped Mmaahu community in the Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo State following the gruesome murder of seven persons by a 20-man gang led by a fleeing inmate of the Owerri Correctional Centre.

The Imo State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Hussaini, however, has announced the manhunt of the fleeing inmate of the Owerri Correctional Centre, Ossy and his gang members following the killings.

This is even as residents have begun fleeing the community for fear of reprisal attacks from rival cult groups.

Ossy and a 20-member gang alleged to be members of a cult group known as “De-Gbam”, had invaded the homes of rival cult members and gunned them down seven persons at about 10am on Tuesday.

The slain victims are Charles Mgbarahor, Funky Anane, Charity Nwachukwu, Edeme Okoro, Isaac Ojenya , Ndubuisi Nwabusi, and Junior Ifeyinwoke, who were alleged to be members of “De-Well” rival cult group.

Imo Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, said the Divisional Police Officer for Ohaji Egbema upon receipt of the report, mobilised officers and other patrol teams to Mmaahu but the gunmen had fled.

Meanwhile, the Imo Police boss has called for calm in the community, even as he had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of State Intelligence Department (SCID) to immediately commence a discreet investigation to fish out the perpetrators behind what he described as a dastardly act.

Also, the Police command has deployed additional tactical units to the community to support the operation of the Egbema Police Division and Area Command to forestall a repraisal attack.