There was tension in Runka town and other communities in Safana local government area (LGAs) of Katsina State over the sudden withdrawal of soldiers from the council yesterday.

The lawmaker representing Safana constituency in the state House of Assembly, Abduljalalu Haruna, who raised the alarm over the development, called on the authorities to reverse the decision.

Safana has been one of the 13 frontlines LGAs with extreme banditry attacks. The state government had, last year, shut down telephone network services in the area as part of measures to check the activities of armed criminal groups. Network service was restored early this year.

However, the sudden departure of soldiers serving at Runka caused panic among the residents who now feel vulnerable to banditry attacks

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigation revealed that bandits under the control of one Kachallah have been terrorising and kidnapping the people for ransom and rustling cattle. An official of the state government who declined to comment on the issue, said only the military can do so. The Nigerian Army authorities did not respond to the development when LEADERSHIP contacted them

But the head of the vigilante group in Safana, Ado Safana, said it was a transition of soldiers in the area who were immediately replaced with others.

He said, “ Yes, people easily get confused whenever something happens, but as I’m talking to you, we are together with soldiers, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the police in Safana.”

ADVERTISEMENT