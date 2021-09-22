There is palpable tension in Kontagora Emirate over alleged injustice and lack of transparency in the selection process of the new Emir of Kontagora.

The kingmakers had met last Sunday to select a new Emir for the second most influential Emirate in Niger State which is where Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello hails from.

LEADERSHIP gathered that tension started building in the area when it was alleged that one of the close associates of the governor’s family was selected even as the outcome of the selection process was not made public.

Already the some contestants are said to have kicked against this allegation and accused the commissioner for Local Government, Abdulmalik Sarikin Daji, of meddling in the process.

In a petition to the governor and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday one of the contestants, Mika Anache, on behalf of other contestants called for the cancellation of the selection process conducted last Sunday.

Following alleged irregularities over the selection process of a new Emir of Kontagora, Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has moved the Commissioner of Local Government Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji to the Ministry of Youth Development.

A statement by Secretary to the state government Ahmed Matane last night read thus “With the demise of the sixth Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, late Alhaji Saidu Namaska on Thursday, 9th September, 2021, the Executive Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello directed the Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs to conduct transparent and accountable election of the new Sarkin Sudan which took place on Sunday, 19th September, 2021.”

“However, the aftermath of the election was followed by petition and misgivings, therefore, to reinforce the State Government’s neutrality in the election process, a review of the process has been directed by Mr. Governor. In this regard, the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, has been temporarily moved to the Ministry of Youth Development.”

The statement added Consequently, the statement said , Mr. Emmanuel Umar, Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Youth Development has been temporarily

redeployed to Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs with immediate effect.

According to him, “Our petition is predicated on the fact that all that was orally said and documented in the said circular by Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji were flawed with abuses and noncompliance to the later which to all intent and purpose touches on the fundamental right of the contestant and breach of those rights.”

The contestants alleged that due process was not followed in the election because “the circular as well as the viva-voce explanation specifically provided for screening exercise of contestants which was not done, only for the contestant to learn that the list of 48 No. contestants was pruned down to 21 on thereabout.”

He said nobody knew of the procedure used in pruning down the number of contestants neither were the contestants informed of the said development adding that sense of fair play requires the representation of all contestants.