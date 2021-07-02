Residents of Lagos State are presently living in fear over rumours that there might be attacks from hoodlums during the planned ‘Yoruba Nation’ mega rally billed for the state on Saturday.

The situation is further exacerbated by the show of force embarked upon by the men of Lagos State Police command in the state on Friday.

LEADERSHIP checks showed that the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, addressed the officers before they embarked on the show of force to scare off the protesters and provide a round-the-clock watertight security across the state.

DSS Raids Igboho’s House, Declares Him Wanted

A top police officer told LEADERSHIP that, “It is to send a warning signal to whoever or any group of persons planning to stage any rally or procession in the state, or planning to foment troubles in Lagos State.’’

Residents, who commented on the development, said they were afraid to go ahead with the plans and programmes they earlier scheduled for Saturday.

A resident who was seen rushing out from an event centre located in Maryland area of the state said, “Oh my God my wedding is tomorrow (Saturday), they said Igboho has changed his mind that he will now be holding the rally and they are saying it is going to be bloody because the security officers killed his boys, that it will be fire for fire. By the time they take over Ojota, it will spread to Maryland and my day will be ruined. I just came here to ask the hall decorator to go ahead in case the police is able to control them.’’

Another resident from Ikeja area, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on the planned rally, said: “There’s a rising tension now in Lagos. Folks are spreading fears that there is a planned reprisal attack against security agencies during the rally and this is causing tension. You know when that happens merchants of conflicts will take advantage of the situation. For me, I will just be indoors and won’t open my shop, We all saw what happened during #EndSARS.’’

Also, speaking with LEADERSHIP on the issue, a civil rights activist and public affairs analyst, Comrade Nelson Ekujumi said, “The right to protest is a fundamental right, it’s a constitutional right and the police or security agencies have the responsibility to provide security and for me I think that is what the police should be more interested in doing, such that if the so-called protest want to get out of hand or resort to the abuse of other citizens, then the police should do the needful but as it stands it is a constitutional right that nobody should be allowed to infringe on.

‘’If the police or anybody wants to stop the protest, I think the most appropriate thing for they to have done is to approach the court and state the facts why the rally may breach public peace or undermine national security. But I think as it stands, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is supreme. I think the rally should be allowed to hold because everybody has the right to protest. The police also have a duty to maintain law and order. That is sacrosanct.’’

Meantime, irrespective of the warning by Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, against holding any rally in Lagos, the spokesperson of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, on Friday, insisted that they were not going back on the planned rally.

Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, said the July 3 rally will go ahead at Ojota despite the raiding of Igboho’s Ibadan home by the DSS and the arrest of 13 people.

“I can still confirm officially that the Lagos rally in as much as whatever news or rumours you’ve been listening to from different outlets, will go as planned,” Koiki said in a video posted on Facebook.

“The 3rd of July mega rally will go as planned. All arrangements for the rally have been planned and nothing has changed.

“I have spoken to the organisers, nothing has changed so far. 3rd of July from exactly 9:00am in the morning. The whole arrangement and planning is going on.

“I’ve spoken with the general secretary of Ilana Omo Odua, George Akinola and also in the early hours before noon, I spoke with Banji Akintoye and he is working tirelessly for the release of those taken away.

“The rally in Lagos is going to be a peaceful rally, it is going to be a mega rally, do not be disturbed about what happened. So much development took place at Igboho’s house.

“We might get a form of video from Igboho about the Lagos rally, which might be released, we’ll be deciding that in the next 24 hours.

“He (Igboho) asked me to tell you all, not to be weighed down about what happened, he is standing with the Yoruba Nation agenda,” he added.

But speaking for the Lagos State government, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said the state government was not against rallies in a democratic setting, but the state is not ripe for any rally to take place in Lagos.

“The scare of #EndSARS are still visible in Lagos State. We advise the organisers to shelve it because the law will take its course. The government of Lagos State is not against the rally. We are democrats. People have the right to protest but what we are saying is that at this time in Lagos, it’s not good for us,” Omotosho stated.