There is apparent tension within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State following a failed attempt by a former governor of Rivers State, Chief Rufus Ada-George, to reconcile all aggrieved groups.

Some members of APC in the state loyal to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe accused the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, Barrister Isaac Ogbobula, of undermining efforts of the former governor and other prominent members of the party to restore peace within the party.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend in Port Harcourt, a prominent member of the Abe group and former deputy chairman of Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State, Hon. Innocent Ajaelu, accused Ogbogbula of pulling out of a peace and reconciliation meeting convened at the instance of Ada-George.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajaelu said: “This is a man that called for a peace and reconciliation meeting in the house of a well respected elder statesman who can be described as a nationalist in Nigeria and a one-time governor of Rivers State, Chief Rufus Ada-George.

“You called for a meeting, allowed men of integrity to gather and told them that you will abide by whatever is the outcome of the meeting.

“But, unfortunately, after four days of intensive meeting and sleepless nights and people came out with options on how to move the party forward, all of a sudden, the same caretaker committee chairman pulled out of the peace and reconciliation meeting without reason. He did not even tell the people whether he will abide by the outcome or not.”

But, speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend via telephone, Ogbobula said Ajaelu was not a bonafide member of the party and therefore lacked the right to level such allegation against him.

He said: “The Innocent Ajaelu is not a member of the party because his name is not on our register. If I can’t find his name on the register, then, he is not our member and we don’t know him. So, a non-member of the party cannot accuse me of anything.”