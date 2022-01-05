Tension is brewing in Omuanwa community in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, following the killing of an Air Force personnel, Kashite Eugene, by a member of a local vigilante in the community, identified as Tuface on Tuesday evening.

A source in the community told LEADERSHIP that Eugene, an indigene of Omuanwa community, had gone to the vigilante office to demand for the release of his detained brother.

The source said Tuface had shot the late Air Force personnel following an argument that ensued between the duo.

The Rivers State Police Command was yet to issue any statement as at the time of filing this report, however, the chairman of Omuanwa Community Development Committee (CDC), Igo Chinna, confirmed the incident to journalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinna stated that the suspect, popularly known as Tuface, has been arrested by the leadership of the community and handed over to the Isiokpo Area Command of the Nigerian Police.

ADVERTISEMENT