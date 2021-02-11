By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

A group under the umbrella of Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG) has said the extension of tenure for the Inspector General of Police Adamu Mohammed is within the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari and therefore legal before the law.

Citing precedence from the regime of Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Musa Yar’adua, the group said they had the tenures of their IGPs extended and President Buhari’s case was not any different.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the group through its national coordinator Nasir Galandanchi, also carpeted an online medium (Not LEADERSHIP) over allegations of bribery it raised over the tenure extension of the Inspector General of Police Adamu Mohammed, saying the plot was to demoralise the officers and men of the force.

The group, however, called on Nigerians to throw such allegation, described as malicious into the dustbin, adding that IGP Adamu did not solicit for the extension.

“We are not apologetic to the fact that some Nigerians and organizations are condemning the President’s extension of IGP Adamu’s tenure by three months, which is the prerogative of Mr President and in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and there is nothing wrong with that.

“Aside the facts that the accusation is cruel, it shows that the publisher and the editorial team of Sahara Reporters are not patriotic citizens of this Country for their constant use of wicked propaganda to destroy the image of the country in the international community.

“We strongly condemn the allegation leveled by Sahara Reporters and its sponsors, this is highly condemnable and viewed as a sponsored plot to demoralize the officers of the Nigeria Police Force and derail their concentrations. This is ridiculous and belittling of Sahara Reporters for being petty to the ground level for publishing tissues of lies about the person of IGP Adamu.

“Nigerians should not believe this and throw it into the dust bin.We strongly believe that with the extension IGP Adamu, which he never solicited for there is going to be more performance and consolidation by him within these three months.

“It’s incumbent on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the positive drive of IGP Mohammed Adamu and collaborate with him, towards the actualization of the onerous task at stake..”