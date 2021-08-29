Braveheart Teqball Club, has emerged champions of the mixed double event in the first phase of the ongoing Nigeria Challenger Teqball Series in Abuja.

At the final played inside the Turf Arena, Central Business District of Abuja, the duo of Nwachukwu Emeka and Obi Ijeoma defeated Sylvester Gloria and Osayande Edokpolor, of N-Youth Cub 2-1 to pick the gold medal in style.

While Imo State Team made up of Adindu Chukwuemeka and Otuh Favour, picked them bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Men’s double finals, Oyemade Ademoye and Yahaya Akorede defeated Ikoko Ochuko and Chukwuebuka 2-1 to be crowned champions in a highly entertaining game.

Salihu Funsho and Ogunlana Joseph cruise past Nwachukwu Emeka and Nwa-Emmanuel Chiemerie 2-1 for the bronze medal.

In the men singles category, Oyemade Ademoye overpowered Emmanuel Justice in two straight-set 2-0 to be crowned champion, while Ikoko Ochuko edged Salihu Abdulrasheed 2-0 to end his campaign with a bronze medal.

The second phase actions of the teqball series would continue on Sunday at Nigerian Turkish international School in Abuja where champions will emerge.

The championship tagged ‘Abuja 2021’ which is organized by the Nigeria Teqball Federation (NIGTEQ) will see the best players selected ahead of the Teqball World Cup in November.