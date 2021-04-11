By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

In a bid to reposition the growth of Teqball in the country, 24 officials made up of 12 coaches and 12 referees from the six geo-political zones have begun capacity training in Abuja.

Declaring the training open yesterday, the vice president, Nigeria Teqball Federation, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, advised the selected coaches and referees to take the training seriously.

The general secretary of the federation, Ndudi Edede, said at the end of the training, participants would be accessed and certificates would be issued to them based on their performance.

Edede added that the capacity training was geared towards training the trainers, noting that subsequent trainings would be organised within the year.

The team leader of the International Federation of Teqball, (FITEQ) Mr Fordos Soma, expressed delight over the enthusiasm shown by the trainees.

“We are happy to see you guys here and happy to be in Nigeria. We are here to share ideas and learn. Nigeria is among the countries with huge potentials for Teqball and I can see that right here we have capable hands who are managing the sport.

“For you to organise this training at relatively short notice shows the managerial capacity you have here and I believe with the zeal and commitment shown, Nigeria will be a force in global Teqball“.

The training will end on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.