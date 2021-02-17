ADVERTISEMENT

BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

APM Terminals, Apapa has boosted its operation with the delivery of additional four Rubber Tyred Ganrty (RTG) cranes.

This is part of a larger equipment fleet renewal and expansion program, where a total of 7 RTGs, 7 Reach Stackers and 2 Empty Handlers has been acquired.

With the new acquisition, APM Terminals Apapa will in 2021 have 30 RTGs in operation. It also has 13 Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs), in addition to several reach stackers, forklifts, empty handlers and specialised terminal trucks; making it the best equipped port terminal in Nigeria.

The Chief Operating Officer of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said in Lagos on Monday that the new cranes, which were built with the latest technology, have lifting capacity of 41 tons and will ensure efficient services to the entire port community.

He said the new cranes were acquired as part of an ongoing investment of USD80 million for the year 2020-2021, bringing the total investment by the company in Apapa since 2006 to USD438 million (approximately N168 billion).

“We remain committed to deepening our investment in Apapa to enable us handle increasing volumes at the port. The additional investments will create capacity to handle growth in the economy to support the Federal Government’s efforts on trade growth and improve service delivery across the logistic chain,” Knudsen said.

He said APM Terminals Apapa recently deployed 4G LTE wireless network and commissioned its Operation Command Centre to enhance service delivery.

“We have embarked on massive digitization of our operations and services. This is in keeping with our global transformation drive. The deployment of the 4G LTE wireless network has stimulated greater efficiency and higher productivity as it will allow for better collaboration in our terminal operations.

“The new Operation Command Centre, which was commissioned by the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, accompanied by the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman in December, comes with several benefits to our customers. The Centre is the brain of the business. It is about day-to-day execution where information is exchanged. This is where we decide which box to put where, at which time and the equipment to pick it up so that everything works together.

“It will strengthen exchange of information and coordination in the movement of containers out of the port thereby enhancing operational efficiency in addition to providing a better work environment,” he said.

Knudsen said APM Terminals would continue to introduce new innovations at Apapa to help both shipping lines and landside customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability, in a cost-effective manner.

“This will inevitably enable our customers to compete in world markets and ultimately, grow their business,” he said.