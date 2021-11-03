APM Terminals Apapa last week participated in the UK Trade Exposition on-board HMS Trent, the warship visiting West Africa to combat piracy on the Gulf of Guinea and across Africa.

The ship which made a stopover at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa on 26th October held a Trade Exposition on-board.

HMS Trent is deploying to the Gulf of Guinea and is collaborating with the Nigerian Navy on combating piracy at sea and improving cargo flow to Nigeria.

The procurement manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Chinyere Adenaike, said “We had the opportunity to talk with exhibitors, one of which is currently contracted for LED Lightning in our terminal – Talk Ports.

We also met service providers with whom we share passion in the area of environmental sustainability and energy optimization,”. Also speaking, the commercial manager, Temilade Ogunniyi, said the exposition provided an opportunity for professional bonding.