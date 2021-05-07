By IGHO OYOYO

Towards securing Abuja residents and their property, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has said that the FCT administration will continue to work closely with the Nigerian Armed Forces and all other security agencies for the continuous safety of the FCT.

This reassurance is coming on the heels of reports of terrorist threats emerging from some parts of the territory, which resulted in some schools shutting down for fear of being invaded by terrorists.

According to a statement signed by Anthony Ogunleye, chief press secretary, FCTA, the minister gave this assurance when he received a delegation from the Defence Headquarters Garrison in Abuja.

Bello said that Abuja was secure due to the close working relationship between the heads of the various military formations and other security agencies in the FCT over the years.

He, therefore, called for improved synergy between them as members of the FCT Security Committee and within the various security task forces that they operate.

“We will work very closely with you and your offices under the various task forces that you operate, as well as the main Security Committee which meets regularly.

“Usually in that Committee, as you know, you have the representative of the political leadership at the Area Council level, the traditional leadership of the FCT Council of Chiefs as well as the religious organisations as represented by CAN and National Mosque Committee,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister reminded the delegation that Abuja occupies a very unique position as the capital city of Nigeria, its major political centre, and the headquarters of its armed forces and diplomatic corps.

Speaking earlier, the commander, Defence Headquarters Garrison, Maj. Gen. Preye Fakrogha said that he was in the FCTA on a familiarisation visit following his appointment.

He said that he had visited other security agencies within the territory and pledged to work closely with all of them in line with the leadership philosophy of the Chief of Defence Staff.

He said it was in demonstration of this that the heads of the other military formations in the FCT had accompanied him on the visit to the FCTA, even as he assured that all the security agencies in the FCT will work in synergy so that the security of the nation’s capital is guaranteed.

Accompanying the Garrison Commander to the FCTA were Army HQ Garrison Commander, Maj. Gen. Sanusi Dahiru; Commander, Naval Unit Abuja, Navy Commodore Sulaiman D. Ibrahim and Commander, 053 HQ, NAF Camp, Abuja, Air Commodore Christopher Akpa.

…Schools Remain Safe, Says FCT Education Secretariat

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Education Secretariat has said that schools in the FCT are safe and not under terrorist threat.

He expressed commitment to the security of students in schools in the territory.

The director, Administration and Finance, Education Secretariat, Malam Leramoh Abdulrazaq, who made this known yesterday in Abuja, said it was imperative to allay the fears of parents, guardians, and stakeholders of the safety of their wards in the schools operating in the FCT.

According to Abdulrazaq, FCT schools which resumed for third term last month have been running smoothly with daily and intensive monitoring and inspection mechanisms in place by its various departments mandated with such responsibilities.

He stressed that no security breach has been recorded in the FCT,8i even as he debunked the media reports that FCT Schools have been closed.

“In the face of emerging security challenges, the Education Secretariat has continued to strengthen its security personnel and surveillance, with strict adherence to security tips and ensuring a conducive learning environment with full compliance with the COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

Abdulrazaq further explained that the security challenges being experienced across the country had been of the utmost concern to the FCT authorities and they have continued to put all efforts and strategies together to safeguard its territory.

He, therefore, called on parents, guardians and stakeholders not to relent in complementing government efforts in sustaining the various safety measures the FCT administration had already put in place.