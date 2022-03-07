The victims of bandits attacks in 32 communities of Shiroro local government area of Niger State have taken refuge at North-South Shiroro Hydro Electric Dam Facilities. This is even as Federal Medical Centre Bida has donated relief materials to other victims in Lavun local government area.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that as the pressure on other internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp gets higher the victims of Galadima-Kogo improvised explosive devices have relocated to the dam’s facilities out of fear of further explosions.

It was observed that the staff school classroom belonging to the dam and the entire compound of the school have been taken over by the displaced and stranded villagers.

The Shiroro Hydro-Electric Power Station has been leased out to North -South Energy, but the villagers who considered it as a public institution took refuge in the facilities from rampaging terrorists.

A source at the dam hinted that the officials of the company are worried over the presence of the displaced people around their premises considering the danger it poses.

“ We are also worried because their presence has a very negative impact on teaching and learning of our students , now that they are using the classrooms as their camp,” the source hinted

One the displaced persons, Abdullahi Aliyu told LEADERSHIP that “ it is not our wish to be here, we have no option, we feel safe here. The people should help us clear them from our villages where our houses were set ablaze and farms taken over.”

Attempt to get the management of the Hydro Power Dam to speak on the development was not successful.

Meanwhile the Federal Medical Centre Bida in Niger State has donated assorted relief materials to the internally displaced persons (IPDs) in Kutigi, headquarters of Lavun local government area.

The materials were presented to the IDPs by the high powered delegation led by the medical director, Dr Usman Abubakar.

Abubakar said the materials were mostly foodstuffs, blankets, mosquito nets, beddings, buckets, soaps and sponges, saying the gesture extended to the IDPs was part of the corporate social responsibility of the hospital to its host communities.

Addressing the displaced persons on how to live healthy lifestyle in the camp, Dr Mary Dirisu and Dr Grace Ahmed pointed out that ventilation and clean water were very important.