The lawmaker representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oru West federal constituency of Imo State in the National Assembly, Hon Uju Chima Kingsley, has said that there is need to include moral lessons and national orientation subjects and courses in Nigeria’s education curricula as tool in combating terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other anti-social vices in the country.

Hon Uju made this known shortly after he presented a motion on the floor of the House of Representatives, entitled, “Bill on the Need to Enforce Compulsory Teaching of Moral Lesson and Orientation Subjects/Courses in Nigeria’s Educational Curricula.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Uju said good morals and proper orientation are indisputable basic components of child upbringing and training, thus a lack of it, especially in young people, would result in social decay.

He recalled that moral instruction was a compulsory subject in Nigerian schools’ curricula in the past, even as he expressed worry that due to the removal of moral instruction from the school system, the current generation of youths lacks the benefit of such lessons, as they might end up as a nuisance to society.