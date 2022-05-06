The United Kingdom has denied the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and other Biafran groups the chance to seek asylum into the UK.

This decision according to a statement on the website of British High Commission in Nigeria, was based on the fact that IPOB had been designated as a terrorist group by the Federal Government, stressing that members of the group and its paramilitary wing – the Eastern Security Network – have reportedly committed human rights violations.

It is, however, a matter of conjecture whether the British Government has directly designated IPOB, led by the secessionist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as a terrorist organization.

The UK, therefore, said that persons who commit human rights violations must not be granted asylum.

The UK Visas and Immigration had in March 2021 released new guidelines to its decision makers on how to consider and grant asylum applications to IPOB members led by the detained founder, Kanu.

Kanu operated from London before he was arrested in Kenya last year and brought back to Nigeria where he is currently facing terrorism charges preferred against him by the Nigerian government.

In the guidelines titled, ‘Country Policy and Information Note Nigeria: Biafran secessionist groups,’ the UKVI, a division of the Home Office, directed its decision-makers to consider if a person “who actively and openly supports IPOB is likely to be at risk of arrest and detention, and ill-treatment which is likely to amount to persecution.’’

The UK government however, updated its position in its website on May 3, titled, ‘Country policy and information note: Separatist groups in the South-East, Nigeria,’ the UKVI said, “IPOB is proscribed as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government, and members of the group and its paramilitary wing – the Eastern Security Network (created in December 2020) – have reportedly committed human rights violations in Nigeria and various media articles.

“MASSOB has been banned but is not a proscribed terrorist group in Nigeria. It too has reportedly been involved in violent clashes with the authorities.

“If a person has been involved with IPOB (and/or an affiliated group), MASSOB or any other ‘Biafran’ group that incites or uses violence to achieve its aims, decision-makers must consider whether one (or more) of the exclusion clauses under the Refugee Convention is applicable.

“Persons who commit human rights violations must not be granted asylum.

“If the person is excluded from the Refugee Convention, they will also be excluded from a grant of humanitarian protection.”

The policy directed that decision makers must also check if there has been a previous application for a UK visa or another form of leave, noting that asylum applications matched to visas should be investigated before the asylum interview.