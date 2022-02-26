The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has ruled out the use mercenaries in the ongoing war against terrorists and bandits in some parts of the country.

He hinged his position on the fact that it is the constitutional responsibility of the armed forces to curtail the activities of such criminal elements and protect the territorial integrity of the country.

Gen. Irabor stated this yesterday when he opened the third edition of “Open Ears Dialogue” between the nation’s service chiefs and editors of major media houses in Nigeria.

The virtual briefing of the editors also featured the chief of army staff, Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, chief of naval staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and chief of air staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

All the four military chiefs agreed that there is more synergy among them under the leadership of Gen. Irabor.

In his response to various security issues raised by the journalists, Irabor said insecurity cannot just stop with a switch but assured Nigerians that the military is doing its best to end the security challenges facing the country.

Commenting on the use of mercenaries to deal with the terrorists, the CDS said, “We are not calling for mercenaries. We are equal to the task because it is our constitutional responsibility. We are doing our best and within the shortest possible time, the war will be over, but we can’t give a timeline. That will be too optimistic.”

While reacting to recurring military coups in the West African sub-region, Irabor said, “The Nigerian Armed Forces have nothing to do with coups. We believe in democracy because the system is better for Nigeria, including the military. We are passing the message down the ranks. We are also telling politicians not to drag us into politics because that is not our business. We have learnt our lessons and can only give support to civil authorities and the electoral body to perform their statutory functions.

“However, we are on stand-by to deal with miscreants who might want to derail the electoral process in the event of the police being overstretched,” Irabor said.

To General Yahaya, the military is doing its very best in all spheres to end the activities of bandits and terrorists, especially in the North East and North West regions.

He asserted that the armed forces are getting results, stressing, “Some are obvious, others are not. Overall, we are getting good results. However, it is when one criminal strikes, that Nigerians notice than those that were stopped from carrying out their acts.”

Yahaya said, “One criminal with a gun can cause a stir in any state or anywhere. That criminal, however, is within the society, who the people know and giving information about him to the appropriate authorities would have prevented his nefarious activities.”

Speaking on synergy among the armed forces and other security agencies, Yahaya said there is more synergy under the leadership of Irabor than ever in the military. He said, “There is synergy within the military under the CDS than ever in the armed forces and other security agencies. We are in tandem, working together. We have activated all our operations but have some logistics problems, which requires all elements in the security system to intervene to get better results.

“Terrorism or terrorists thrive on media reports. There was a time the terrorists attacked and it was not reported in the media. They were not happy because it was not reported, so they said they would carry out another one to get media attention. So, reporting our activities is also good for our operations when presented in the right perspective.”

Similarly, Air Marshal Amao explained that the air force is providing support services to other forces in the North East and North West regions. The job should not be for the military alone – both the kinetic and the non-kinetic. Posers have been the increasing number of terrorists despite the numbers that have been killed and those who have surrendered.

“The truth is that the Nigerian population is very large. Once the terrorists noticed that their population is declining, they recruit more willing hands to join them and the population is very large which they draw people from.

Amao said that in the war against bandits and terrorists, the military is not into propaganda, adding that “we give only credible information on our operations. When we carry out air strikes, we cannot give accurate information at that particular time. It is when those on ground assessed the situation, for instance, counted the bodies found at the scene, that we can give the real figure.

He said, “The military works with the intelligence agencies. We are making maximum use of the platforms that we have. The fact that money is approved today does not mean that the platforms will be available the next day. We need time to acquire them and deploy the platforms for our operations.”

On the use of the newly acquired Super Tulcano jets by the federal government for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the executive arm of government’s directive to use them against bandits and terrorists, Amao said, “Twelve Super Tulcanos have been delivered and we are using them. There are some that require the training of our personnel to be used. The United States (US) officers are coming to train our personnel on the ones we are not using.

“We are not using the Tulcanos for precision strikes but to drop bombs. However, we have other equipment that we are using and the air operations have been successful based on the intelligence we have received,” Amao said.

In his contributions, Vice Admiral Gambo (Chief of naval Staff) affirmed that synergy has been enhanced within the armed forces. He said the military does not disclose information on an operation that has not been carried out.

On why illegal refineries thrive in the Niger Delta region despite the various operations of the Nigerian Navy in the oil-rich region, Gambo ascribed the situation to the huge number of creeks in the area and lack of political will.

According to him, there are 3,000 creeks in the Niger Delta, which the security agencies cannot easily man, adding that there are still unscrupulous elements who are very active in economic sabotage.

He said, “Our success against oil theft and illegal refineries, which are all acts of economic sabotage depends on the political will as demonstrated by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike. It is not solely a military affair. It takes a political leader who is sincere to say that any local government chairman will be removed if illegal refineries thrive in his area as we have seen in Rivers State. This action of the governor has helped the Navy in its operations in that state.”

On the suggestion that illegal refineries should be regularised, Gambo said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had opened a window of opportunity for communities to form co-operatives to operate modular refineries.