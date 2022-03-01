In what seems like a reprisal attack for the killing of their men neutralised last week, terrorists in their hundreds yesterday evening stormed Saho Rami Market in Mashegu local government area of Niger State, killing three people.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the terrorists who were on over 80 motorcycles, stormed the market about around 5:30pm and opened fire when traders were about closing their shops.

A source in the village hinted that many other people were injured, cars burnt while others were abducted with goods, mostly foodstuffs taken away.

It was learnt that the terrorists operated swiftly and were able to escape before the combined security team and the village vigilante could mobilise to the market.

Attempts to get the Niger state commissioner for internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Wasiu Abiodun for confirmation proved abortive.

Findings, however, revealed that the combined team of the security operatives and vigilante were on the trail of the terrorists around Kaboji route towards Kontagora and Tegina axis.

Also gunmen abducted two people said to be construction workers along Kwakwuti – Lambata. The workers are said to be part of the people working on the Minna – Suleja road.

It was gathered that some of the construction workers were tied, beaten and left with their motor cycles even as the incident forced motorists along the road to wait for hours.

