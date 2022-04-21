Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, on Wednesday night, attacked Gaidam town, Gaidam local government area of Yobe State, killing 12 people in an hotel and burning government’s buildings.

A resident of the town, Mallam Idi, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on telephone, said that the terrorists took them by surprise as they sneaked into the town without firing any shot or using vehicles.

“Upon their entrance, they asked some of the residents to recite verses of the Qur’an before they either allowed them to leave or kill them,” he said.

He added that the terrorists also burned down the staff quarters of the Government Science and Technical College Geidam.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the insurgents also attacked a popular bar in the town around 10pm where people were slaughtered and shot in the head.

Credible information from the security sources said the insurgents arrived on 15 motorcycles at the outskirts of the town and entered the town on foot. They went straight to the bar and killed all the people they met there.

“They came by foot and burnt three staff quarters at the GSTC Gaidam, We also got reports that they went to Augwar Kweri where some prostitutes are residing and killed 11 people there. At GSTC, I understand that only one person died,” another resident said.

LEADERSHIP recall that the state governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, had last month lifted a ban on the use of motorcycles in some parts of the state. Motorcycles are the preferred means of transportation by the insurgents in the state.