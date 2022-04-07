The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said despite operational setbacks orchestrated by terrorists and criminals in North-Central Nigeria, a high-profile terrorist Commander, Sale Mustapha (Ibin Kathir), has surrendered to troops in Bama, Borno State.

This is just as the troops arrested 22 terrorist spies, 11 terrorists, three logistics suppliers and rescued 30 civilians.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, stated this during the biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between March 25 – April 7, 2022.

He said a total of 51,114 Boko Haram terrorists and families surrendered to troops so far, comprising of 11,398 men, 15,381women, 24,335 children as at April 5, 2022.

He said the Air Component after several days of surveillance of terrorist activities at Bukar Meiram and 2km South of Kollaram, conducted air interdictions which took out heavy stockpile of ISWAP weapons in their depot.

He said troops in the last two weeks recovered one Battle Tank, five artillery guns, two GTS, three AA guns, one Mine Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, three gun trucks, one MOWAG Armoured Personnel Carrier, two RPG tubes, three RPG rockets, three RPG bombs, one NSVT gun, two GPMG, one light MG, one PKM, anx three GPMG belts.

Others include four belts of PKT rounds, 600 7.62mm NATO rounds, 16 AK 47 rifles, one dane gun, 270 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Toyota Buffalo vehicle, one Golf saloon car, four motorcycles, six magazines, two pairs of camouflage, two terrorist flags, one tricycle and one active drone.

“The troops neutralised scores of terrorist, arrests 22 terrorist spies, 11 terrorists, three logistics suppliers, rescued 30 civilians, of significant is the surrender of a high-profile terrorist, Commander Sale Mustapha (Ibin Kathir) to own troops in Bama. He was the Qaid of Garin Ba-Abba.

Major General Onyeuko said all surrendered terrorists have been documented, while rescued civilians and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Also the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike on March 30, 2022 following intelligence, intercepted and neutralised over 30 terrorists at a border town between Kaduna and Niger State.

He said the troops also recovered 14 locally fabricated rifles and 17 motorcycles.

Relatedly, the Military High Command on Friday, April 1, 2022, launched a special operation code named Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO at Onne Port Harcourt.

The Director said the operation aimed at curbing crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta area.

“To secure critical maritime infrastructure, to create enabling environment for the sustenance of desired level of hydrocarbon production, safe shipping and economic activities, to restore investor confidence in Nigeria Maritime domain,” he said.

Meanwhile troops of operation DELTA SAFE discovered and destroyed 30 illegal refining sites, 37 reservoirs, 31 ovens, 12 large wooden boats, two cooling systems, three receivers, three storage pits and b metal drums.

“Cumulatively, troops with the period under review recovered 12,150,000 liters of illegal refined AGO, 4,000 liters of stolen crude oil, three tankers, three vehicles, 73 galvanized pipes, two motorcycles, one bus, one Toyota Camry, Mercedes Benz car,” he added.

He said the troops also arrested two electricity cable thieves associated with vandalisation and stolen of high-tension cables, adding that all recovered items and apprehended criminal elements were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

In the North-West, he said troops of OPERATION HARADIN DAJI within the weeks under review neutralised 10 bandits, rescued five civilians, arrested seven bandits and recovered three AK 47 rifles, seven magazines, five MC and eight dane guns.