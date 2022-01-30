Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)/Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) fled as troops of 5 Brigade on fighting patrol, cleared their enclaves in Douro in Borno State.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this on its verified Facebook page on Sunday.

The Nigerian Army said, “Troops of 5 Brigade on fighting patrol to BHT/ISWAP enclave in Douro near Damasak in Borno State on Saturday 29 Jan 22 infiltrated the terrorists location. During the attack, terrorists fled in disarray abandoning their guntrucks & weapons. Aggressive patrols are currently ongoing. More details later.”

