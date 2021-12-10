The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) 19 Northern States and Abuja, has described as animalistic the gruesome murder of innocent travellers by terrorists in Sokoto State and many other attacks on citizens of Nigeria.

A statement issued by the vice chairman of the organisation Rev John Joseph Hayab, further said the activities of the terrorists have shown that human life is cheaper than that of chickens in Nigeria of today.

“CAN 19 Northern States and Abuja therefore condemn the animalistic behaviour, CAN is concerned that these terrorists have taken their crime against Nigerians too far.

“We call on the Federal Government and Governors in the Northern States, especially in the North west region to take strong measures to stop this evil permanently,” it said.

“How can people be productive when they are living in perpetual fear of terrorists in their homes and everywhere they go? Security of lives and property is a serious government business but what we are seeing today is how some of our leaders are playing politics with a serious matter that has almost destroyed the peace, joy and hope of the citizens,” CAN added.

It therefore appealed to security agencies to stop the unhealthy competition amongst them and work together in unity for the common good of all Nigerians, stressing that the security agencies have all it takes to defeat the terrorists.