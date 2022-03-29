Bandits attacked several villages in Munya and parts of Paikoro local government areas of Niger State killing no fewer than 10 people and abducting a Catholic priest, Rev Leo Raphael Ozigi and other members of his church.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits/terrorists launched several attacks Sunday evening in Munya and shifted base to Adunu area of Paikoro local government area of the state yesterday morning.

It was learnt that the terrorists attacked Chibani, Mutun Daya Njita, Tsohon Kabula and Jesso, abducting and killing the villagers.

Sources said in the process of their attack around Chibani the Catholic priest and unknown number of his team ran into them while coming to Sarkin Pawa, headquarters of Munya council from a nearby village where he went to conduct service.

It was learnt that Rev Father Leo is the parish priest of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Sarkin Pawa but armed men in their numbers, blocked the main road to Sarkin Pawa and several unsuspecting travellers ran into them including the priest.

The terrorists were said to have ransacked the villages for food and other valuables as they also abducted several villagers and travellers along the route before moving to Adunu area in Paikoro local government area.

It was learnt that at Adunu they attacked the village up to about 6 am but did not kill anybody as several fleeing villagers were abducted.

The secretary of Munya council, Mr James Jagaba confirmed the incident, even as a villager from Adunu who preferred anonymity said most of them are now taking refuge with relations.

As at the time of filing this report, there was no response from the state government but the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State, Rev Mathias Echioda, confirmed the abduction of the Catholic priest.